Dominica Signs Agreement for 10 MW Geothermal Power Plant

Dominican Government and DOMLEC have signed an agreement with Ormat Technologies Inc. for a 10 MW geothermal power plant in Laudat during COP 28 in Dubai on December 5, 2023.

Ormat Technologies Inc. will fund and operate a geothermal power plant in Dominica for 25 years, while the government retains ownership of the geothermal wells, lands, and other assets. After the contract ends, the plant and assets will be transferred to the Dominican government.

Dominica is making significant efforts to reduce domestic electricity tariffs and decarbonize electricity generation by utilizing its abundant geothermal resources. A new power plant will supply electricity to DOMLEC, reducing the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels. The plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, with plans for further expansion.

The signing ceremony involved the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Dominica Vince Henderson, Director of the Board of Directors of DOMLEC, and Vice President of Business Development of Ormat Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary company.