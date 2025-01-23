Dominica’s Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson guest speaker for the 14th Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium The IRC is embarking on site visits to various electricity generation projects DASPA issues statement on an incident involving a missing 4-seater Cessna 172 aircraft on route to Martinique The UWP to embark on a series of electoral reform meetings starting this week A national standardization strategy being developed for Dominica Plans for a new cruise village for woodbridge bay have entered another stage.
Local News

Dominica set to benefit from increased tourism arrivals upon completion of the Cable Car Project

31 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Dominica is set to benefit from increased tourism arrivals upon completion of the Cable Car Project.

Construction of the world’s longest cable car in Laudat, is expected to end in December 2025.

Mr. Skerrit led a site visit to the ongoing project on Thursday.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Support us

Related News

23 January 2025

Dominicans residing abroad told that their right to vote in Dominica will be protected

23 January 2025

A call for Government to review legislation which prevents Ministers of Religion from cont...

23 January 2025

Dominican employees to pay an increase in contributions to the Dominica Social Security

30 January 2025

A 30-year-old Massacre man who was charged with the 2020 murder of double amputee Glenwort...