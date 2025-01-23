Local News
Dominica set to benefit from increased tourism arrivals upon completion of the Cable Car Project
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Dominica is set to benefit from increased tourism arrivals upon completion of the Cable Car Project.
Construction of the world’s longest cable car in Laudat, is expected to end in December 2025.
Mr. Skerrit led a site visit to the ongoing project on Thursday.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
