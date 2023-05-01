Dominica Selected to Host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dominica has been confirmed as one the host countries of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 from 4 to 30 June.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, will host games along with three venues in the USA – Dallas, Florida and New York.

This will be the first ICC World Cup tournament to feature matches played in the United States.

20 teams will contest the tournament; England are the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2022.

The 20 qualifying teams will be divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams in each group advance to the Super 8 round. In this stage, the qualifying teams will be split in to two groups of four; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, which will consist of two semi-finals and a final.