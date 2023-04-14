Dominica Seeks To Regain Market Share Within The Cruise Sector

Dominica participated in Seatrade Cruise Global which ran from March 27 to 31, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale.

Seatrade is an annual premier cruise event which attracts the global cruise community all in one place for networking and information gathering opportunities.

The discussion focused on increasing Dominica’s cruise business, product offerings, and plans for the improvement of the cruise experience and cruise port operations.

According to a release from the Discover Dominica Authority, Dominica received positive feedback as it relates to cruise guest experiences on the nature island and the cruise business stands to benefit with increase cruise calls and passengers visiting Dominica.

One -on- one meetings were held with the executives and other representatives of major cruise lines expected to make calls to Dominica during the upcoming season.

As of April 2023, Dominica received a total of 190 cruise calls and 236,288 passengers for the 2022/2023 cruise season, compared to 189,334 passengers and 143 calls for the 2019/2020 season.

This points to a twenty-five (25) percent increase over the 2019/20 figures and signals a strong return to cruise business in Dominica.

Initial projections for the 2023/2024 cruise ship season indicates that the island will receive 224 cruise calls and some 270,000 cruise passengers. In this regard, efforts to strengthen guest experiences and explore new tour opportunities will be pursued, as Government continues its effort to increase the destination’s visibility in the marketplace and make investments in improving the cruise infrastructure.