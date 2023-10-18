Dominica Secures Bronze In ECVA Championship

Despite a strong showing in this year’s Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association, ECVA, Championship, Dominica had to settle for third place at the end of the tournament.

The five-day competition, which took place in the British Virgin Islands, saw The Nature Island team winning against Grenada, The BVI, St. Marteen, and Anguilla.

However, Dominica suffered its only defeat of the Championships against St. Vincent in the first semi-finals match on Sunday morning.

This left the national team to, once again, face off against St. Marteen in the third-place match.

The Dominica team emerged victorious in that game, capturing bronze after a four-day winning streak.

Team Captain, Keaun Reefe, said the men put on a much better showing in their final match.

Captain of the Dominica U23 Men’s Volleyball team, Keaun Reefe.

Coach of the National Team, Jeffrey Edmund said he was happy for the win.

Coach of the Dominica Under23 Men’s Volleyball team, Jeffrey Edmund.

At the end of the ECVA U23 Male Championship, St. Vincent walked away with the gold while St. Kitts came in second.