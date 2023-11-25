Dominica Prioritizes Migrant Social Security Access to Foster Integration and Uphold Legal Responsibilities

In a commitment to bolster social protection and uphold legal and ethical obligations, Dominica emphasizes the critical role of ensuring migrant access to social security. Social protection, a multifaceted concept encompassing policies and programs, aims to provide economic security and support to individuals and families in times of vulnerability.

Migrants often encounter challenges such as legal status uncertainties, language barriers, and limited access to information about their rights, leaving them susceptible to exploitation, abuse, and poverty.

Recognizing these vulnerabilities, Deputy of Dominica Social Security Augustus Etienne says Dominica has implemented measures to grant migrants access to social security, requiring a work permit, original birth certificate, and identification.

He says, the primary objective of social protection is to ensure that all members of society have access to essential services and resources, enabling them to maintain a basic standard of living and protect themselves from life’s adversities.

Deputy Director of Dominica Social Security Augustus Etienne