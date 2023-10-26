Dominica Police Force Commits to the Security of WCMF Patrons

As the countdown begins to the World Creole Music Festival, The Dominica Police Force is assuring the public that they have a solid plan in place for security.

Ahead of the weekend of anticipated activities, Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette and the Dominica Police Force commit to continued efforts to protect the patrons of the World Creole Music Festival.

Davidson Valerie, Deputy Chief of Police assures that there are many measures effective for the weekend. These measures include a hub for officers where people in need can easily find help.

Mr Corbette also encouraged Dominicans to surrender illegal firearms under the gun amnesty in lieu of the upcoming festivities.