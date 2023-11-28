Dominica Poised to Sign Samoa Agreement

Despite concerns raised by religious leaders in the Caribbean, Dominica is poised to sign the Samoa Agreement.

On November 15, 2023, the EU and its member states signed a new Partnership Agreement with the Members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) that will serve as an overarching legal framework for their relations for the next twenty years.

The agreement covers subjects such as sustainable development and growth, human rights and peace and security.

Since its signing on November 15, Religious leaders of the Caribbean have raised concerns that this agreement will impose ideals and values that are foreign to ACP countries.

Prime Minister Skerrit assured that many of the concerns being raised are not really part of the agreement.

The Prime minister noted that Dominica will sign the agreement at the earliest opportunity.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit