Dominica Planned Parenthood Association Appoints A New Executive Director

Driven by a fervent commitment to youth matters, Natasha Jervier-Carbon has assumed the mantle of leadership as the new Executive Director at the Dominica Planned Parenthood Association (DPPA).

With over 15 years of experience working with young individuals, she brings a wealth of knowledge gained from active involvement in numerous Non-Governmental Organizations and youth groups.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/08112023plannedparenthood001.mp3

Speaking to Kairi News, Jervier Carbon highlighted her priorities for the organization including greater accessibility to planned parenthood products.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/08112023plannedparenthood002.mp3

New Executive Director of the Dominica Planned Parenthood Association, Natasha Jervier-Carbon