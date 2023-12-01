Dominica opts out of Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dominica has taken the decision to opt out of hosting any matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

The Government of Dominica had expressed its interest to host a number of these prestigious games at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS), and subsequently, Dominica was shortlisted as a Host Country for one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament under a number of conditions.

However, due to challenges in completing necessary upgrades within the specified timeframe, Dominica has decided not to host any matches in the tournament.

According to a release, the government acknowledges its commitment to international cricket but deems this decision to be in the best interest of all parties involved.