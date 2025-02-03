Dominica one step closer towards implementing a Health Management and Information System

Dominica is one step closer towards the implementation of a Health Management and Information System which is aimed at digitizing every aspect of the health sector on island.

The operation of the system will cost in excess of $8 million US dollars.

Project Manager for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Dr. Jermaine Jean Pierre spoke of the developments during a press conference today.

Dr. Jean Pierre says the public will be engaged in consultation before the Health Management and Information System is implemented.

Project Manager for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Dr. Jermaine Jean Pierre