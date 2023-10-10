Dominica Moves Onward To Second CONCACAF Match Against The BVI

Victorious from their opening match, Dominica’s National Team returns to the field in the CONCACAF League against the BVI this week.

Last month, Dominica triumphed over Turks and Caicos in the opening match for the 2023 CONCACAF League.

This Thursday, the team, led by Glenson Prince will go head-to-head with the BVI.

PRO for the Dominica Football Association, Ebi Lawrence is optimistic that the team is well prepared for the upcoming match.

Lawrence encourages the public to follow the team as they embark on this match.

