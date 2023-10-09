The Dominica Institute of Customer Service, DIOCS, has renewed the call for wide-scale improved customer service delivery in Dominica.

Over the years, the public has complained regularly about the quality of customer service ranging from in person interactions to over the phone conversations.

Executive Administrator at the Institute, Mandisa Ducreay-Oseni, says the institute is committed to bringing change to the customer service industry in Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/071023-DIOCS001.mp3

The DIOCS is a three-year-old nonprofit organization, with the mission to make a shift in the service culture in Dominica, focusing on the country as a tourism hub.

Ducreay-Oseni, who is also a trainer at the DIOCS says the institute has been effective in its mission thus far, however, there is room for improvement.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/071023-DIOCS002.mp3

Executive Administrator for the Dominica Institute for Customer Service, Mandisa Ducreay-Oseni.

The Dominica Institute for Customer Service will hold its third annual Service Excellence Awards Ceremony today Saturday, 7th October.