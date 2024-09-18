Local News
Dominica has recorded 9 murders so far for 2024
02 October 2024
Acting police chief Davidson Valerie is reporting 9 murders in Dominica so far this year.
He said the figure is lower than the same period in 2022.
Mr. Valerie also stated that the police seized a record quantity of cocaine this year.
Acting police chief Davidson Valerie
The Dominica Police Force is currently observing Police Week.
