Dominica has recorded 9 murders so far for 2024

02 October 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Acting police chief Davidson Valerie is reporting 9 murders in Dominica so far this year. 

He said the figure is lower than the same period in 2022.

Mr. Valerie also stated that the police seized a record quantity of cocaine this year.

Acting police chief Davidson Valerie

The Dominica Police Force is currently observing Police Week.

