Dominica Freedom Party Urges Ecological Action

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has commended government for establishing a marine protected area for sperm whales, designating almost 300 square miles as a reserve for crucial nursing and feeding grounds.

Leader of the DFP Bernard Hurtault praised government for recognizing sperm whales as virtual citizens deserving protection in their homeland however, he urged the government to extend ecological protection beyond headline initiatives.

Hurtault calls for a well-resourced effort to rescue and recover the endangered crapaud, signaling a commitment to a sustainable blue-green economy.

Leader of the DFP Bernard Hurtault