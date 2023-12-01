Dominica Football Association launches Concacaf B-License Coaching Course

Seventeen (17) local coaches will be provided with a valuable opportunity for advancement in their football coaching careers as the Dominica Football association launches its inaugural Concacaf B-License Coaching Course from this afternoon.

Recognizing the pivotal role that coaching plays in the development of players and the sport itself, the B-License Coaching Course aims to provide a comprehensive and specialized curriculum for the participants.

The program will cover advanced coaching techniques, tactical strategies, sports science, and leadership skills, equipping participants with the knowledge and tools needed to nurture the next generation of football talent.

Participants will have the chance to learn from experienced coach educators, engage in practical sessions, and gain insights into the latest trends and methodologies in football coaching.