Dominica Fire & Ambulance Announces Independent Station At WCMF

The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services Division will operate independently at the World Creole Music Festival this year.

That’s according to Station Officer Kennedy Ferguson.

Speaking at the WCMF press conference this week, he explained that the fire truck, and paramedics working at the WCMF will remain at the event to provide safety around the clock, functioning as a private service away from the main fire and ambulance headquarters on Bath Road.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/191023FIRESTATIONWCMF001.mp3

Mr. Ferguson continued by outlining the measures taken this year to guarantee the patrons safety.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/191023FIRESTATIONWCMF002.mp3

An evacuation protocol has also been set in place in the event of a major safety breach.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/191023FIRESTATIONWCMF003.mp3

Station Officer at The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Station Division, Mr. Kennedy Ferguson.