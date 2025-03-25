Local News
Dominica encouraged to take advantage of the huge benefits to be derived from a Medicinal Cannabis Industry
07 April 2025
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Kyra Paul says Dominica should take advantage of the huge benefits to be derived from a Medicinal Cannabis Industry.
Dominica launched a National Cannabis Advisory Committee last week, to pave the way for a Medicinal Cannabis Industry.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Kyra Paul
