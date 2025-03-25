The DAPD set to host an employment forum The 2025 DBS Radio Felix Henderson National Reading Competition officially launched Government in discussion with a local investor for a water bottling plant A call for service providers in Dominica to enhance accessibility for young entrepreneurs A new aspect being looked at to address transportation challenges for the 2025 Jazz and Creole Festival Two Dominicans were featured as the 45th White Coat ceremony of the All Saints University School of Medicine
Local News

Dominica encouraged to take advantage of the huge benefits to be derived from a Medicinal Cannabis Industry

07 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Kyra Paul says Dominica should take advantage of the huge benefits to be derived from a Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Dominica launched a National Cannabis Advisory Committee last week, to pave the way for a Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Kyra Paul

Support us

Related News

02 April 2025

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says great progress is being made towards the constructio...

31 March 2025

Dominica developing an Integrated Agriculture Land Use Plan

27 March 2025

The Chairman of the Dominica Hospital Authority says the introduction of a new patient cen...

25 March 2025

Former MP for the Salisbury Constituency Hector John and two others have been released on ...