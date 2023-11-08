Dominica Debuts on the 2024 National Geographic Cool List

In light of the new year, National Geographic has released a ‘Cool List’ documenting ideal places around the world to visit and Dominica takes its place among them.

According to the published article, “Dominica is that rare Caribbean Island where the coast is often bypassed by visitors in favour of its magnificently wild interior. The Waitukubuli Sea Trail is a step to redressing the balance, while staying true to the island’s focus on adventure activities and low-impact tourism.”

The article highlights Dominica’s dedicated sea trail in merger with the island’s love for nature and interdependence on the tourism sector.

Dominica was the only Caribbean Island, featured among other famous destinations in diverse countries including England, the US, China, Australia, India, Finland, Madagascar, Rwanda, Peru, and Estonia, with the magazine predicting these destinations will make headlines in the coming year.