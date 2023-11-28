Dominica Consumer Protection Association Launches First-Ever “Consumer Handling and Advocacy” Clinic

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering consumers, the Dominica Consumer Protection Association is set to unveil its inaugural “Consumer Handling and Advocacy” clinic. Taking place virtually via Zoom this evening at 6:00 p.m., the event promises to be a pivotal moment for individuals seeking to navigate the complex landscape of consumer rights and advocacy in Dominica.

The session aims to rejuvenate Consumer Advocates and newcomers to consumer law, drawing on the experiences of guest speaker Ann-Marie Christopher from St Lucia. Christopher, a UK Barrister and Attorney of the BVI & St Lucia, specializes in Consumer Law and dispute resolution.

The clinic provides an opportunity for Consumer Advocates to delve into risk assessment for efficient Consumer Protection Advocacy and effective Complaints Handling.

Key topics include the role of a Consumer Advocate, Complaints Handling under the Protection Framework, and designing Advocacy strategies.

According to Christopher, the event is expected to establish a solid foundation for the growth and success of the Dominica Consumer Protection Association, leveraging insights and relationships gained from the session.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/271123-Consumer001.mp3

Barrister and Consumer Advocate Ann-Marie Christopher