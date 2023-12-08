Dominica claims top prizes at St. Lucian Honey Show

Dominica’s beekeepers showcased their excellence as they claimed top prizes at the Hewanorra National Honey show in St. Lucia over the weekend.

The show’s primary objective is to bolster the local honey industry, elevating the quality and recognition of St. Lucian honey.

Thanks to the collaboration of the OECS Secretariat, Saint Lucia Ministry of Agriculture, and GEF SGP UNDP (Saint Lucia), the competition will expand to welcome entries from neighboring islands like St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, and Grenada.

Securing Best Light Amber Honey, Best Dark Amber Honey and Overall Best in Show was proprietor of Bee API, Nathaniel Lovell.

Notably, Best Beeswax Candle, Best Commercial Product, Best Photography was awarded to Terri Henry, producer of the ‘Bee Natural’ product range which comprises a variety of natural deodorants, lip balms, body balms.

Their collaborative entry for Beeswax blocks secured a noteworthy second place.

Supported by the OECS, the event facilitated the participation of twenty-five individuals from nine Member States, highlighting the untapped potential for value addition within the Apiculture industry.