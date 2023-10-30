Dominica Claims First Victory In 2023 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifier

Dominica’s senior women’s team recorded their first victory on Sunday in the 2023 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifier.

The away match against Antigua and Barbuda today resulted in a 2:1 score in favour of Dominica.

Both goals were scored by midfielder Starr Starr Humphreys.

Captain of the team, Romelcia Phillip said it was a well-earned win.

Captain, Senior Women’s National Football Team Romelcia Phillip

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Sisserou girls took on Antigua at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia last week, in a match that ended nil all.

Despite the goal less draw, Dominica left that game with one point as goal keeper Celia Gregoire registered ten saves.

Coach of the team Ronnie Gustave, said he was proud with the team’s performance in the second match against Antigua.

Coach of the Senior Women’s National Football Team Ronnie Gustave

Dominica’s senior national women’s football team is scheduled to play two final matches – one home and one away; in November against Guyana and in December against Suriname.

This is the fourth match in League B of the Women Gold Cup Qualifiers for the Dominica team.

