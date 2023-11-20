Dominica Chess Federation Queen’s Gala Chess Results

On the heels of a successful Chess tournament, The Dominica Chess Federation hosted a successful Queens Gala this weekend featuring only female chess players.

The tournament took place at the UWI Open Campus where ten female participants took their gambits at winning the tournament. PRO Dorothy

These ladies will go on to represent Dominica at the 2024 CARICOM Chess Games in Guyana.

PRO of the Dominica Chess Federation commended the players and their efforts and looks forward to developing a wider appreciation for chess in Dominica.