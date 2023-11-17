Dominica Chess Federation Female Chess League

On the heels of a successful Chess tournament, The Dominica Chess Federation is set to host a Queens Gala this weekend featuring only women chess players.

The tournament will take place at the UWI Open Campus on the 18th of November 2023 at 9 am.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/171123-Dorothy001.mp3

Registration fee for this tournament is 10 dollars and players will have a chance to win cash prizes. Additionally, the two top performers will get a chance to represent Dominica in the 2024 CARICOM Chess Games in Guyana.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/171123-Dorothy002.mp3

Dorothy Jno Baptiste, PRO of the Dominica Chess Federation