Dominica Chess Federation Boasts Impressive Participation In Recent Chess Tournament

The Dominica Chess Federation is still working to increase awareness and enthusiasm for professional chess play in Dominica.

The Dominica State College hosted an Open Chess tournament over the weekend, drawing 14 players—a notable increase in participation for the chess organization.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE), which oversees chess worldwide, counts Dominica’s Chess Federation (DCF) as one of its members.

Public Relation officer of DCF Dorothy Jno Baptiste told us about the results of this tournament.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/131123chessfederation001.mp3

The first-place winner won a $500 cash prize, second-place received $300 and third-place was awarded $200.

The top players, Nicholas Goldberg and Nigel Cade-Francis will have an amazing opportunity to represent Dominica at the CARICOM Chess Games.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/131123chessfederation002.mp3

The federation has organized a special ‘All Ladies’ tournament coming up later in the month.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/131123chessfederation003.mp3

Dorothy Jno Baptiste, PRO of the Dominica Chess Federation.

Ladies can register for the upcoming tournament on the Dominica Chess Federation Facebook page.