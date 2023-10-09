Dominica Celebrates Most Successful Turtle Nesting Season In Five Years

Dominica has seen the most successful sea turtle nesting season in five years.

This year marked a significant milestone for The Nature Enhancement Team Inc. (NET) Rosalie as it experienced its most successful sea turtle conservation season in five years. All three sea turtle species found in Dominica, including Leatherbacks, Greens, and Hawksbills, recorded the highest number of visits.

According to a release, thirteen new turtles were tagged, named, and adopted during this season. NET personnel relocated nineteen clutches of eggs, handling a total of two thousand four hundred thirteen eggs, and successfully excavated 21 nests.

Additionally, they assisted one thousand two hundred sixteen hatchlings in their journey from the nest to the ocean. Fortunately, less sargassum in the ocean and reduced poaching incidents contributed to these positive outcomes.