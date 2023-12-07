Dominica Bureau of Standards hosts Digital Transformation Awareness Session on Carimet Metrology

Technological advancements are revolutionizing service delivery, aiming for optimal efficiency in customer experiences. Mr. Eluid Williams, Chairman of the National Standards Council, emphasized the importance of keeping digital transformation at the forefront of global discussions.

He made these sentiments during his keynote address at the Metrology for Digital Transformation Awareness Session and Python Workshop. This event was organized by The Dominica Bureau of Standards Digital Transformation project in partnership with the Inter-American Metrology System (SIM) and members of the Caribbean Metrology Cooperation (CARIMET).

Metrology for Digital Transformation or M4DT is the term coined to encompass the incorporation of automation into Metrological Processes.

Mr. Williams underscored the significant strides taken in leveraging technological advancements within the realm of Metrology and Measurements. He pointed out that the stakeholders they have engaged have shown willingness to upgrade their weighing and measuring devices in light of these advancements.

He further stressed the importance of using available cutting-edge technology, highlighting Dominica's current progress and emphasizing that workshops such as the M4DT play a vital role in facilitating further growth and advancement.

Chairman of the National Standards Council, Mr. Eluid Williams at the Metrology for Digital Transformation Awareness Session and Python Workshop.