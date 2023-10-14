Dominica Association Of Teachers President Calls For Better Working Conditions For Teachers

President of the Dominica Association of Teachers, Mervin Alexander, has called on policy makers to improve the working environment for the country’s teachers.

During an event to mark World Teachers Day 2023, Alexander said educators face a myriad of challenges on the job, and the respective authorities should put measures in place to improve these working conditions.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/131023Mervin001.mp3

The DAT President went on to say teachers deserve better compensation for the effort they put into educating the country’s youth.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/131023Mervin002.mp3

President of the Dominica Association Of Teachers Mervin Alexander

This year’s World Teacher’s Day was held under the theme: The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want, the Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.