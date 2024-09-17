Dominicans called on to support activities for Kalinago Week 2024 The Public Service Union to begin salary negotiations with the Government of Dominica The Deputy Governor of the ECCB highlights the importance of the Citizenship by Investment Program to the economies of the sub grouping Ministry of Agriculture to embark on tree crop rehabilitation and expansion program MP for the Mahaut Constituency Cassani Laville says the death of 26-year-old D-won Durand is a blow for the community The Cultural Division aims to elevate the standards of the National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant.
Dominica and the People’s Republic of China to enter a new phase of diplomatic relations

30 September 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Relations between Dominica and the People’s Republic of China are to enter a new phase.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told the 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China at the Chinese Embassy at the weekend that the first 20 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries have been fruitful.

He said China has been a major force in the world.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Meantime China’s Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Chu Maoming said Dominica and the Peoples Republic of China will expand relations going forward.

China’s Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Chu Maoming.

