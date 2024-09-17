Dominica and the People’s Republic of China to enter a new phase of diplomatic relations

Relations between Dominica and the People’s Republic of China are to enter a new phase.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told the 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China at the Chinese Embassy at the weekend that the first 20 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries have been fruitful.

He said China has been a major force in the world.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Meantime China’s Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Chu Maoming said Dominica and the Peoples Republic of China will expand relations going forward.

China’s Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Chu Maoming.