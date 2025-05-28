Dominica among 33 countries which signed on to the convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation

Dominica is among 33 countries which signed on to the convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation, registering as one of the founding members.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy Dr. Vince Henderson represented Dominica at the signing ceremony which took place in Hong Kong.

The convention was negotiated by over 80 countries and 20 international organizations, including the United Nations.

The International Organization for Mediation conforms with the principles outlined in article 33 of the UN charter, which encourages mediation as a means of resolving international disputes.

It was set up to complement existing legal mechanisms that foster harmonious international relations, strengthen global cooperation and provide a cost effective alternative to litigation and arbitration.

The proposal to establish the organization was spearheaded by the People’s Republic of China.

By virtue of being signatory to the convention, Dominica reaffirmed support for the establishment of an unbiased and structural platform for mediation.

Dominica and Jamaica were the only two CARICOM countries present for the signing.