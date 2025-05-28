The 2025-2026 budget presentation will make provision to tackle the cost of living in Dominica Dominica sees a 14 percent reduction in the number of vulnerable homes post Hurricane Maria The United Workers Party has outlined a road map which they say will transform Dominica Dominica’s Minister for the Environment says the country will continue to tackle plastic pollution Four trade unions on course to launch a Trade Union Congress in July, 2025 A call for greater cooperation among Sectors to promote health and wellness in Dominica
Dominica among 33 countries which signed on to the convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation

11 June 2025
Dominica is among 33 countries which signed on to the convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation, registering as one of the founding members.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy Dr. Vince Henderson represented Dominica at the signing ceremony which took place in Hong Kong.

The convention was negotiated by over 80 countries and 20 international organizations, including the United Nations.

The International Organization for Mediation conforms with the principles outlined in article 33 of the UN charter, which encourages mediation as a means of resolving international disputes.

It was set up to complement existing legal mechanisms that foster harmonious international relations, strengthen global cooperation and provide a cost effective alternative to litigation and arbitration.

The proposal to establish the organization was spearheaded by the People’s Republic of China.

By virtue of being signatory to the convention, Dominica reaffirmed support for the establishment of an unbiased and structural platform for mediation.

Dominica and Jamaica were the only two CARICOM countries present for the signing.

