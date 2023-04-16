DOMFESTA, The Perfect Opportunity To Celebrate The Nations Arts And Culture.

Acting Director of Culture, Earlson Matthew is of the opinion that the Dominica Festival of Arts, DOMFESTA is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the nations arts and culture.

Mr. Matthew says the launch of the calendar of activities for DOMFESTA 2023 will assist in preserving a staple season pioneered by persons such as the late Dr. Alwin Anthony Bully and other cultural activists.

He says the creative autonomy that was given to these stalwarts have brought forth undeniable fruits in the nation’s cultural development and advancement.

However, Mr. Matthew says in order to build on the creative foundation set by the pioneers, the current cultural leaders must be given that same level of creative freedom to move the process forward.

Acting Director of Culture, Earlson Matthew.