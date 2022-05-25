Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be Rap Even If People Thinks She Can’t Rap

Doja Cat has a point to prove, and she’s ready to show her critics that she’s versatile in pop, R&B, and rap.

The rapper has often been criticized for her music style, with many regarding her as a pop artist rather than a rapper. Doja Cat herself has referred to herself as a rapper despite the protestations of critics.

Now, she says she’s working on a new album which will be predominantly rap music. She made the announcement during her exclusive spread with Elle Magazine.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well, to begin with—I got a lot better,” Doja said in the interview. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she added.

The rapper’s recent at the Billboard Music Awards in the R&B category incensed many who did not feel her album was an R&B album. Yet, her streaming numbers and performance on R&B charts worldwide said differently.

Her upcoming album will be a double LP with production from 9th Wonder and Jay Versace, which she said is “coming up.”

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me,” she said. “Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited,” she gushed about the project.

Doja Cat, who also previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj, also shared that the “Beam Me Up Scotty” rapper is her biggest inspiration, while Jay-Z’s style of lyrics also intrigued her.

“The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos,” Doja said. “And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.’”

She also had high praises for Jay-Z’s style of lyrics.

“When you take something that isn’t supposed to be what people perceive as rap and mix it in, it creates something new and inspiring,” she said. “I love the irony.”