Did Biden’s snub to Venezuela prompt a last-minute trip to Turkey?

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)If you can’t get an invitation to the biggest party in town, act like you’re too busy to care.

As US President Joe Biden greets more than 20 Western Hemisphere leaders in Los Angeles, one of those excluded from the California gathering is holding his own high-level talks on the other side of the globe: Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has hastily flown to Ankara to meet with his Turkey counterpart.

The Summit of the Americas, a triennial gathering of regional leaders from Alaska to Patagonia that the US is hosting for the first time since 1994, is the Biden’s administration strongest effort to push the US agenda in the Western Hemisphere. But the organization of the summit has been far from perfect.

Leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were excluded from the meeting because of their autocratic governments and poor human rights records — prompting leaders of several other countries to boycott the Summit in solidarity. In the most notable defection, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent lower-ranking officials in his stead.

Cuba, which had been invited to previous summits in 2018 and 2015 and expected to be invited this year too, called its exclusion “undemocratic.”

