Demarco and Foota Hype Clash Over Sting $6 Million Fee

Dancehall artiste Demarco has very strong words for Foota Hype, who seemingly hinted that the “Love My Life” artiste did not deserve a $6 million booking fee to perform at a clash at Sting this year.

On Thursday, things escalated as the two exchanged words on social media over Demarco’s request. Still, the artiste did not back down as he reminded Foota Hype of his contributions to the culture and his pull factors to crowds.

“Call a spade a bloo*****t spade, ah the yute dem ah gi him the relevance right now. Him nah do nothing for the yute dem. Ah the yute dem a do something fi him right now. Bloo*****t unna a talk say. Ah wam to unnuh, split bloocl**t justice which $6 million from which Sting? Fi do wha?” Foota Hype said while on a live video.

He continued, “Ah wam to unnuh, unu a gwan like man a play hypocrite…weh yuh a ask Laing fi $6 bumbocl**t million fa? No song nah play fi Demarco. Demarco a artiste weh, me have most Demarco song dem pon dub, me used to work with Demarco, make we speak the truth before Demarco go run out bout him want one nobody nah talk bout Demarco.”

Demarco was very calm as he shaded Foota Hype as nobody in the dancehall space, and his only claim to fame is that he is the baby father of Ishawna.

The artiste also reminded Foota of his contributions to dancehall music during its formative years, which helped the genre spread mainstream to the United States and other countries during the mid-2000s.

“‘Bout weh Laing ah get $6 million from. So how show a keep? Ah wha you want try say ‘yow Demarco nuh worth $6 million’? Aye boy go weh with dat! You know how much me put inna dancehall? You know how much me contribute to dancehall music? You know much mes contribute to this culture? You know how much big riddim me buil’ bout ya? You know how much songs me write? you know how much hits me make bout ya?” Demarco said in a video response to Foota Hype.He added, “Ah wam to you Foota D*ke, you ever win a clash? You is just Ishawna baby father, move from yasso and gweh, you ah nobody. like you can control anything and you ah mediate clash…You ever live nowhere good you ah talk bout mediate? Gweh from ya.”

Demarco was asked by Sting promoters to clash with Kayodi, but the artiste said he wasn’t willing to do the show unless the price was right as he requested JM$6 million or US$38,000.

The artist, 41, is one of the heavy hitters in the dancehall industry and has spent more than 20 years in the music industry. He’s well-known for his songs like “Duppy Know Ah Who Fi Frighten” on the Shoot Out Riddim, “Fallen Soldiers,” “True Friend,” “Show It (So Sexy),” “Puppa Tail,” and many more.