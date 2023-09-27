Decomposing Body

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one unknown man.

According to police the body of a male individual was found in the presbytery of the old Cathedral building on Monday morning in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police PRO Fixton Henderson has more.

Police PRO Fixton Henderson

This is the second discovery of a decomposed body in the city of Roseau in less than two weeks. Police have not yet identified the first.