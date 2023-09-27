Decomposing Body

The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one unknown man.
According to police the body of a male individual was found in the presbytery of the old Cathedral building on Monday morning in an advanced state of decomposition.
Police PRO Fixton Henderson has more.
https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/260923-Decomposed001.mp3
Police PRO Fixton Henderson
This is the second discovery of a decomposed body in the city of Roseau in less than two weeks. Police have not yet identified the first.