Death toll in Pakistan floods passes 1,280 — and a third of them are children

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Humanitarian agencies have warned Pakistan is in need of long-term aid as the death toll from its catastrophic flooding continues to climb.

The cumulative number of deaths since June 14 rose to 1,282 on Saturday, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported, and almost a third of the victims are children. On Saturday alone there were a further 57 deaths, 25 of them children.

Aid agencies warn the country’s woes are far from over — and that as the disaster continues to unfold children will be among the most vulnerable.

The flooding — the result of a combination of record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains — has been described as the worst the country has ever seen.

At one point more than a third of the country was underwater, according to satellite images from the European Space Agency, and government and aid organizations say 33 million people have been affected.

