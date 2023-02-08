DCFH Mask Mandate/Dominica China Friendship Hospital issues Updated Mask Mandate for Hospital Compound

The Dominica China Friendship Hospital has updated its mask wearing policy.The announcement was made Matron of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, DCFH, Emmalyn Matthew.Matthew says the guidelines are in place to protect medical staff, vulnerable patients, and visitors.

The matron emphasized it is prudent on the visiting public to play their role in ensuring COVID is not transmitted on the hospital compound.

Matthew was speaking at a recent Ministry of Health Press Briefing to disseminate information on safe practices during the carnival season to avoid a potential upsurge in COVID cases.

To date, Dominica has the second lowest COVID mortality rate in the Caribbean and the lowest in the OECS.