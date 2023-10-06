DBF To Seek Audience With PM To Pursue Solutions To Matters Developing Into A National Crisis

The Dominica Business Forum is gearing up to host a Virtual Private Sector Discussion on Thursday 5th October 2023 to discuss growing concerns about the political, social, and economic climate and its impact on doing business in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

On the agenda will be the ongoing electricity power outages and load shedding which is adversely affecting businesses, the increase in criminal activity, and the ongoing electoral reform process.

According to a release, the objective of this discussion is to deliberate on these issues then proceed to seek an audience with the Government of Dominica to pursue solutions to matters which have the potential of developing into a national crisis.