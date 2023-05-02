Davido Shares How Popcaan Link Him Up With Dexta Daps For “Timeless” Collab

Davido is talking about how his collaboration with Dexta Daps came about.

The latest album by the Afro-beats star dubbed Timeless was released on March 31, 2023. The project has received rave reviews for its tracklist and, more importantly, the fascinating collaborations. For many fans, the track titled “Bop,” which features dancehall sensation Dexta Daps was one of the highlights of the album.

In a recent interview in the UK, Davido spoke about how the collaboration came to be. According to the Afrobeats singer-songwriter, who hails from Nigeria, he and Dexta Daps were friends for about six months before they made any music together. When the interviewer brought up the dancehall star, Davido showed a lot of interest in the topic and said, “Girls love him boy… It’s crazy.”

After first meeting through another dancehall star and Davido’s previous collaborator, Popcaan, the two stayed friends. They even met up in cities like New York, Miami, and more. “They booked us for the same show in Bahamas or something and we met backstage obviously. From there we started being friends…” Davido explained.

Dexta Daps

“He prays for me, he calls me, checks on me, like a real friend. Obviously, we got to doing the music later on. When I’m collaborating, I like collaborating with things like this. When that synergy is there, it’s natural so you want to promote the song.”

“Bop,” the joint track from the two, is the perfect marriage of dancehall and Afro-beats. It’s a track for the ladies, as one would expect from this duo, and Dexta Daps certainly did not neglect his authentic sound for the record. While his verse gets a bit provocative, Davido’s sultry vocals in the hook do well to balance things out, leaving us with a rhythmic, seductive ballad to enjoy.

Since these two are longtime friends, it explains the chemistry they had on the track. Now fans will be even more excited to see them perform the song together on stage. According to Davido, he is ready to make it happen any time now. “Anytime he has a show and I’m around, I’ll pop out,” he said.

Timeless is Davido’s 4th studio album. The 17-track project also features collaborations with Asake, Musa Keys, Skepta, and more.