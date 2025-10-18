The DHTA has called for a review of the recent hike in Tourism site fees Taxi operators optimistic about the 2025/2026 Cruise Ship season Dominicans encouraged to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today The MP for the Roseau Central Constituency to meet with stakeholders to discuss the Roseau Enhancement Project Government could soon go to Parliament for the passage of legislation for special license plates for rental vehicles Dominica’s Creole and Cultural Ambassador Leroy Wadix Charles to receive a major award in Miami
Culture Minister calls for greater consumption of local foods

18 October 2025
Minister for Culture and Community Development, Gretta Roberts, has called for greater consumption of local foods to address the increase in non-communicable diseases in Dominica.

Her call came during Market day with a difference at Portsmouth this morning.

Minister for Culture and Community Development Gretta Roberts

Among the awardees for market day with a difference at Portsmouth this morning were Ferdinand Joseph , best dressed vendor male and Oliviere Bejamin the best dressed female vendor, The biggest fruit award went to Allen Leblanc, Philbert George was the outstanding coconut vendor, The most outstanding lifestock farmer award went to John Toussaint, The most consistent vendor award was presented to Patrick Jon Baptiste and the most outstanding young vendor is Mc Kisha George.

