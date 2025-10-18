Culture Minister calls for greater consumption of local foods

Minister for Culture and Community Development, Gretta Roberts, has called for greater consumption of local foods to address the increase in non-communicable diseases in Dominica.

Her call came during Market day with a difference at Portsmouth this morning.

Among the awardees for market day with a difference at Portsmouth this morning were Ferdinand Joseph , best dressed vendor male and Oliviere Bejamin the best dressed female vendor, The biggest fruit award went to Allen Leblanc, Philbert George was the outstanding coconut vendor, The most outstanding lifestock farmer award went to John Toussaint, The most consistent vendor award was presented to Patrick Jon Baptiste and the most outstanding young vendor is Mc Kisha George.