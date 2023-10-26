Cultural Minister Applauds Farmers

Dominica’s farmers have come under high commendation for the role they play in helping combat the rising incidents of chronic non communicable diseases in the country.

Speaking at a recent Market Day with a difference ceremony in Portsmouth, Minister for Culture, Gretta Roberts, lamented the increased cases of NCDs and implored the public to eat healthy and eat local.

Ms. Roberts also applauded the youth for utilizing government supported incentives to become more involved in the agriculture sector.

Minister for Culture, Gretta Roberts

The culture minister further promised government’s continued commitment to farmers to help the agriculture industry thrive