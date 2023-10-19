Credit Union Movement

Credit Unions around Dominica will join the rest of the world in observing International Credit Union Day on Thursday 19th October.

Aylmer Irish, current General Manager of the Central Cooperative Credit Union, has been involved in the Cooperative movement for thirty years. He says the Credit Union plays a vital role in the lives of Dominicans.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/181023-Aylmer001.mp3

Irish who is also former deputy general manager of the Roseau Cooperative Credit Union, and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Cooperative Credit Union added that this year marks the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/181023-Aylmer002.mp3

General Manager of the Central Cooperative Credit Union, Aylmer Irish.

Credit Union Day is observed on the third Thursday in the month of October.