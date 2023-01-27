Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille opens medium bands judging tonight

Black Immigrant Daily News

After two years of missing the energy of Panorama, the Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille will open the preliminary round of judging for the medium bands in the Northern Region on January 27.

The band will perform at its panyard, Quarry Road, Laventille, doing its tune of choice, the 1997 hit Barbara by Austin “SuperBlue’” Lyons at 8 pm.

The band recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of sponsorship by Courts. It won the Panorama title in 2007 and 2008 with Johnny by Collen Ella, and Hooked by Destra Garcia, both arranged by the late Ken “Professor” Philmore. Members are looking forward to another win despite intense competition, a media release said.

Manager of the band, Richard Forteau, and his team shared their deepest and sincerest gratitude for Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, and the decades of sponsorship provided by Courts, the release said. “We are proud to be supported by one of the largest retailers in the Caribbean that has served households for generations. We are overjoyed to represent Courts on this international forum. They bring great value and we will bring great pan music!”

Public relations officer at Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd Shahad Q Ali expressed his support for the pannists in the release.

“It is remarkable that after two years of non-competitive engagements, our pan players quickly mobilised themselves to prepare, practise and perform. Their passion, their desire to preserve our cultural authenticity is one that I can always applaud,” Ali said.

If successful, the band will be competing in the semi finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 5. The finals take place on February 12 at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago.

Admission is free for the band’s performance following which the remaining bands to be judged are as follows:

2. Pan Demonium, 3 Norfolk St, Belmont

3. Valley Harps, Morne Coco Rd, Petit Valley

4. RESSCOTT Power Stars, 114 Western Main Rd, St James

