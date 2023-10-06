Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Burton

Dominica enters a new era as congratulatory messages begin to pour in for Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, president of Dominica.

H.E. Burton was sworn in as the tenth head of state on Monday making history as Dominica’s first female and first Kalinago president.

President of The Dominica Girl Guides association Josette Seraphine pledged the support of the Girl Guides as an association that which stands for women’s empowerment.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/041023-Congrats001.mp3

President of The Dominica Girl Guides association Josette Seraphine Hedrington

The Labor Women’s organization Coordinator Sonia Williams says the organization views this as an advantage for all women in Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/041023-Congrats002.mp3

Labor Women’s organization Coordinator Sonia Williams

The National Youth Council of Dominica also extended their congratulations to Her Excellency.

President of the NYCD Phael Lander also expressed gratitude to former President Charles Savarin who served as president for the last ten years.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/041023-Congrats003.mp3

President of the NYCD Phael Lander