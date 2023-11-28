CONCACAF Women’s Cup to Gold

The Dominica National Senior Women’s Team has touched down in Suriname, gearing up for two pivotal matches as they aim to secure a spot in Concacaf’s 2024 Women’s Gold Cup.

These crucial fixtures mark their fifth and sixth matches in League B [Group A] of the Road to W Gold Cup.

Head Coach Ronnie Gustave expressed optimism about the team’s progress since their opening home match against Suriname in September.



Dominica is currently ranked fourth on the points table, tied with Antigua & Barbuda at four points each. However, Antigua & Barbuda holds a higher goal difference, securing the third position. Guyana leads the table with 9 points, while Suriname is in second place with 6 points.

On the 3rd of December the girls will have a match against Suriname. Kairi News will bring further updates on their quest for Gold Cup qualification