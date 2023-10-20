CONCACAF Venue

Home games, in the CONCACAF Nations League, scheduled for November in Dominica will no longer be hosted at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Football Association, Ebi Lawrence, explained that the use of the Windsor Park Stadium for Independence Season activities will affect the quality of the grounds ahead of the matches.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/191012Lawrence001.mp3

PRO of the Dominica Football Association, Ebi Lawrence.

The Men’s match against the Turks and Caicos Islands is scheduled for 20th November. While the women’s match against Guyana is scheduled for 29th November.