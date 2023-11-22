CONCACAF Nation’s League; Dominica Advances to League B

In a thrilling match at the A.O Shirley Recreational Center in Tortola, Dominica’s Senior Men’s National Football Team secured a triumphant 2-0 victory against the Turks and Caicos in the Concacaf Nations League.

National player Audel Laville showcased his prowess with a second consecutive goal, while winger Javid George, coming off the bench, added another.

Coach Ellington Sabin, addressing the media, commended the team’s performance and strategic changes that led to this remarkable achievement despite their setbacks.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/211123-Sabin002.mp3

However, despite the win, Sabin believes the team could use some tightening up.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/211123-Sabin001.mp3

Head Coach for the Men’s Senior Team, Ellington Sabin

The win, Dominica’s second straight, propels them to the top of Group C in League C with 10 points, securing promotion to League B for the next Concacaf Nations League.