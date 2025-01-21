Local News
Close to 1 million dollars disbursed to assist business owners in becoming fully digital
05 February 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Close to one million dollars has been disbursed to assist business owners in becoming fully digital.
The funding was awarded under the Digital Innovation Grant Program.
Project Manager for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Dr. Jermaine Jean Pierre says 79 individuals benefitted from the grant.
Project Manager for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Dr. Jermaine Jean Pierre
