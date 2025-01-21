The Diocese of Roseau to participate in activities to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Roman Catholic Church Close to 1 million dollars disbursed to assist business owners in becoming fully digital Dominica taking steps to position its ports for long term success Miss OECS 2025 says her focus on youth development will continue Reports indicate that the wreckage of a missing aircraft has been located in Laplaine Dominicans called to embrace the Cable Car Project
Local News

Close to 1 million dollars disbursed to assist business owners in becoming fully digital

05 February 2025
Close to one million dollars has been disbursed to assist business owners in becoming fully digital.

The funding was awarded under the Digital Innovation Grant Program.

Project Manager for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Dr. Jermaine Jean Pierre says 79 individuals benefitted from the grant.

Project Manager for the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Dr. Jermaine Jean Pierre

