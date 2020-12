Christmas has come early for a Caribbean couple who had been forced to live in a church sanctuary in Philadelphia for two years.

CaribPR Wire, Washington, D.C., Mon. Dec. 21, 2020: While national measures limiting social activities bring out changes of daily routine due to the pandemic, efforts to spiritually understand about life facing diseases and related social changes are underway across religions globally. On December 14, 560 representatives from 31 religions in […]