Chrisean Rock Caught Sitting On Bandhunta Izzy’s Lap, Zonnique Fans React

It seems Chrisean Rock is single again and looking as she was spotted getting cozy with upcoming artist Bandhunta Izzy, aka Izzo, the baby daddy of T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

Rock seems to have ended her brief relationship with rising artist K Suave after the two dated for less than two months and has recently covered up a tattoo of his name, “Kevin.”

Chrisean Rock’s baby father, Blueface, is also currently incarcerated allegedly after his two baby mothers reported him to the police after he beat them up late last year. The rapper’s mother confirmed that he was locked up but did not reveal many details about why he was arrested.

In the meantime, Rock seems to be enjoying life as she is spotted getting cozy with Bandhunta Izzy at an afterparty on Monday night. A video posted by Gossip of the City showed Rock sitting on Izzo’s lap at the club. She sits on his lap but gets up quickly and begins to stroke and play with his hair.

On Instagram, many claimed Chrisean and Izzo were known each other for years due to their Baltimore connection. However, others felt that Rock and Izzo were dealing with each other despite him being with Zonnique and them living together.

Earlier this week, Bandhunta Izzy came under fire over a live video he did with Zonnique, where they answered questions raised by fans. One question was whether he would still be with Zonnique if they didn’t have a child.

Bandhunta Izzy said no before explaining what he meant. “Because I feel you had an image in your mind of raising [daughter] in a two-parent home… You tired of me too, so I wouldn’t be with you either. I have four kids, and this is the only kid that I was in the household with from start to finish. So, it’s something I wouldn’t want to take from her as well,” he said.

Zonnique later played off the response from Bandhunta, declaring that she was into women.

“Y’all think I’m pressed about being in a relationship with a man the whole time. I like women. Omg it’s 2024 y’all still invested in other people’s business,” she wrote on Twitter.

It seems that Rock is also looking for a new man, which she expressed in a new video posted Monday night before she was spotted with Izzo.

“Alright so we know, we know. We bout to just go see if it’s some cool, hood, rich, fine looking mfs and you better be strapped. I don’t need no b****ch ass,” Rock said on Instagram Stories.